Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t be forcing senators to stick around the Capitol until there’s a deal on a coronavirus relief package.

After today’s confirmation vote on the nomination of John Cronan to be a U.S. district judge for the Southern District of New York, senators are expected to leave for the week. The Kentucky Republican said on the floor Thursday, that come Monday, “I will be right here in Washington,” but there won’t be a whole lot going on absent a deal and they “will have 24-hour notice before a vote.”

[White House: Friday or bust for virus aid deal]

The Senate’s August recess was scheduled to get underway Friday and last until after Labor Day in early September. McConnell’s comments indicate the Senate will technically be in session but a minimum number of members and staff will be around.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a Thursday news conference with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer that there was “some progress” but “we’re not there yet.”