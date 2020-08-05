Top Trump administration officials say they need to reach an agreement in principle on the major issues hanging up COVID-19 relief talks by Friday or there's little point in continuing the discussions.

That was the message White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delivered to Democratic leaders in their latest meeting Wednesday, which would leave just two days to broker a bipartisan deal.

Mnuchin told reporters that if there's no such accord by the end of the week, the Trump administration would look at taking executive actions to provide some limited pandemic relief.

“We set an objective to see if we can deal with the major issues by Friday,” Mnuchin said after meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer. “If we can reach a compromise on these big issues, I think everything else will fall in place. If we can't reach an agreement on these big issues, then I don't see us coming to an overall deal. And then we'll have to look at the president taking actions under his executive authority.”

Big-ticket dividing lines have included what to do about state and local government assistance, for which Democrats are seeking over $900 billion while Republicans have officially put forward zero. They are also hung up on how to handle an extension of emergency unemployment benefits after a $600 weekly add-on lapsed last week.