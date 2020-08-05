Several counties have reported an increase in suicide deaths since the pandemic began. Economic stress, social isolation and reduced access to religious services may all play a role in worsening mental health.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee has advanced a handful of bills related to suicide prevention and education. A bipartisan group of senators is pushing legislation to address health care provider suicides.

See the video for CQ Roll Call health care reporter Sandhya Raman’s breakdown of the issue and what Congress may do to help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

[ Also watch: A COVID-19 vaccine won’t mean an immediate return to normal ]