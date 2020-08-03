‘Blood on the Wall’ walks thousands of miles in their shoes

It meant talking to former Mexican President Felipe Calderón, and Ludy, a Honduran teenager on her own, heading north in a caravan. It meant speaking to Alan Bersin, a former commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Santiago, a poppy farmer in Mexico.

“We’re reaching a juncture in this election year when understanding the socio-political landscape of our neighbors is incredibly important for people before going into a voting booth,” Junger said in a statement.

The nonfiction movie is the second co-directed by Junger and Quested for National Geographic Documentary Films, following their 2017 “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis.” It comes out Sept. 30 on the National Geographic channel.

The propensity to report from these dangerous locales is not new for them. Junger’s first documentary, co-directed with the late Tim Hetherington, was 2010’s “Restrepo,” which followed for more than year the U.S. Army’s 2nd Battle Company of the 503rd Infantry Regiment and the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team in Afghanistan’s Korengal Valley. That movie was a companion to his book “War,” and provided fodder for many of the projects that followed, including a sequel, “Korengal.”

A 2014 interview with CQ Roll Call hints at the approach to such material. “One of the things I wanted to do with ‘Korengal’ is get that conversation going, and if it makes people squirm, good. I mean, if you don’t squirm at that stuff, there’s something missing from you,” Junger said then. “If you start disassembling combat and understand it, yes, it gets very dark. It gets very everything for that matter.”