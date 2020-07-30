GAO: Higher nuke budgets won’t add much capability

President Donald Trump wants to spend 25 percent more on nuclear weapons in the coming fiscal year than in this one — but the raise would mostly just cover rising costs, not add capabilities or field them faster, the Government Accountability Office said in a report made public Thursday morning.

The administration is asking Congress for a record budget for the coming fiscal year for the Energy Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration, which builds atomic warheads and bombs.

Thursday’s GAO report concluded that most of the proposed increase was requested because officials determined they needed more funding for essentially the same level of activity.

“According to our analysis of NNSA documents and interviews with NNSA officials, a reevaluation of the funding needed to meet existing requirements, rather than costs associated with new requirements, was the main factor contributing to the large increase in proposed funding in DOE’s fiscal year 2021 budget justification,” the GAO said.