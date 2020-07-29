Ahead of antitrust hearing, tech CEOs defend their companies

The chief executives of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook will seek to convince a House panel Wednesday that their companies face stiff competition, do not wield too much power, and ultimately benefit the U.S. economy in ways that smaller companies cannot.

In testimony released ahead of the noon hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai argue their platforms do not hold dominant positions in their respective markets, and that they are good for consumers.

The executives also will frame their companies as the product of American ingenuity and essential to the country’s dominant position in the global economy.

The four men face off with a subcommittee chairman, Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who is skeptical of those claims. Cicilline believes the companies possess the means and incentive to undercut competitors, and should be subject to greater antitrust scrutiny.

For that reason, the prepared testimony signals a common strategy among the executives: A strong defense, albeit a respectful one, is the best offense.