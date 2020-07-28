Big Tech antitrust hearing could be colossal — or mere theater

The virtual appearance by four of the world’s most powerful technology executives before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday could be a defining moment for bipartisan efforts to rein in Silicon Valley.

Or it could be a political circus.

On one hand, the hearing represents the Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law Subcommittee’s only chance to publicly question the executives — Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Google’s Sundar Pichai — during the course of its 13-month bipartisan investigation into each company’s business practices and whether those practices illegally stifle competition.

On the other hand, it is a rare opportunity for lawmakers less interested in antitrust to pepper the executives with questions about a host of other issues, or to simply criticize them for perceived wrongdoing. Similar hearings in the past have gone in the latter direction.

