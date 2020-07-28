Park Police head defends Lafayette Square tactics, admits missing files

The head of the U.S. Park Police defended the officers under his command for aggressively clearing a group of largely peaceful protesters away from the White House on June 1, telling a House committee Tuesday that the use of force was appropriate.

He denied that the operation was linked to a presidential photo opportunity and said radio records of the department’s activities for the incident do not exist.

Gregory Monahan, acting chief of the Park Police, told the House Natural Resources Committee that the order to clear Lafayette Square did not come from the White House, Attorney General William Barr or Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

“We did not clear the park for a photo op,” Monahan said, drawing skeptical responses from Democrats.

