Guard officer: Lafayette Square police tactics ‘disturbing’

A National Guard officer present at the June 1 clearing of protesters from Lafayette Square will testify Tuesday that he found what he saw that day to be “deeply disturbing” and that law enforcement officials were heavy-handed in their tactics, engaging in an “unnecessary escalation” of force.

In written testimony, Adam DeMarco, a major in the District of Columbia National Guard and an Iraq war veteran, said the protesters at Lafayette Square were peaceful, that he found “spent tear gas canisters” after the clearing of the park, and that the U.S. Park Police and other federal law enforcement agencies escalated the clash with demonstrators. While dispersing the protesters, some Park Police officers “used their shields offensively as weapons," he said.

DeMarco is scheduled to testify Tuesday at 10 a.m. before the House Natural Resources Committee, which will also hear testimony from Gregory Monahan, the acting head of the Park Police, a division of the Interior Department.

DeMarco’s account undercuts public statements from the Trump administration, which has described the Lafayette Park protesters as violent and has ratcheted up its force against protesters nationwide in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, whose death in Minnesota in May set off a global push against police brutality.

The Interior Department’s inspector general is investigating the U.S. Park Police role at Lafayette Square, and the Justice Department’s inspector general said last week he would begin a probe into federal law enforcement agencies’ policing of protests.