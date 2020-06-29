Witnesses: No warnings from Park Police in clearing of square

Two witnesses to the police clearing of Lafayette Square on June 1, when law enforcement officers aggressively pushed largely peaceful demonstrators from the park, told House members Monday they did not hear police issue warnings to disperse before charging the crowd and deploying nonlethal weapons.

Federal officers, including the U.S. Park Police, are required under a 2015 legal settlement to issue three clear and audible warnings to protesters and leave room for them to exit the area. The USPP said it gave three warnings over a loudspeaker system telling protesters to disperse.

Kishon McDonald, who joined protests June 1 outside the White House, said he did not hear warnings from police that day. “At no time did I hear any instructions to move,” McDonald said. “They gave no instructions.”

Amelia Brace, an Australian broadcast journalist who, along with her cameraman, Tim Myers, was struck by USPP officers during the June 1 clearing, said she did not recall hearing police warnings either.

