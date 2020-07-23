A bank where Rep. Harold Rogers once served as a director provided millions to business owners as the economy cratered under coronavirus, according to a CQ Roll Call review of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The Citizens National Bank of Somerset, Kentucky, which Rogers became a director of in 1970 and later director emeritus in 1991, provided at least $15 million through PPP to companies that vowed to save thousands of jobs in their communities.

The way the PPP rules were implemented, Rogers’ involvement with the bank does not appear to raise any legal concerns. But it does provide an example of how the program’s administration creates questions regarding businesses associated with lawmakers.

The Kentucky Republican’s spokeswoman, and several of the organizations, said Rogers had no involvement in any loans made by the bank.

Some of those loans went to groups and businesses with which he was familiar. They included a nonprofit Rogers helped found, his hometown church, several corporations that list a campaign donor as president or vice president, and a community association that holds a golf outing on its course in his name. Rogers continues to receive dividends of between $100,001 and $1 million from the stake he owns in the bank’s holding company, Citizens Bancshares, according to his annual financial disclosure.