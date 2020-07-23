John Lewis to lie in state at the Capitol

Rep. John Lewis will lie in state at the Capitol next week, with the public viewing extended over two days and moved outdoors to allow for social distancing and public health precautions due to COVID-19, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

The Georgia Democrat will lie in state at the top of the East Front steps of the U.S. Capitol on July 27 and 28 for the viewing.

Lewis, a civil rights icon who went on to a career of more than three decades in Congress as a Democrat representing Atlanta, died July 17. He was 80 years old and was in treatment for pancreatic cancer.

“The family requests that members of the public do not travel to Washington, D.C. from across the country to pay their respects at the U.S. Capitol given the COVD-19 pandemic,” the statement from Pelosi and McConnell reads.

An invitation-only arrival ceremony will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m.