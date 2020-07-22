Experts call for more federal testing oversight as cases surge

Health and industry experts are calling for more federal coordination to mitigate a recurrence of testing complications that risk reversing the gains labs have made since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cases are surging in a number of states, while some hospitals in hard-hit areas are reaching capacity. The United States is conducting between 700,000 and 800,000 tests per day, but delays for results are reaching nearly two weeks for some, and labs are beginning to restrict how many samples they’ll accept.

The worsening situation is a harbinger of what the U.S. will likely face this fall, when the seasonal flu is expected to further strain demands on hospitals and labs.

“I don’t know if it’s ever going to be enough, but if we can bend the curve back down on incidence, we have a fighting chance going into the fall to be able to maintain a reasonable level of testing and expectation,” Scott Becker, CEOAssociation of Public Health Laboratories told CQ Roll Call. “But if demand continues to exceed the capacity and capability of labs across the country, then we’re in for a world of hurt as we head into the flu season.”