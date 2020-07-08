Workplace testing for coronavirus remains a challenge

Testing in the workplace could be the next step in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, but testing shortages and a lack of uniform standards are complicating the path forward.

Experts are largely unified in their call to make regular testing available in vulnerable places such as prisons or nursing homes, and Senate Republicans are considering ways to support testing in schools. But a clear picture has not yet emerged on testing in workplaces, which spurred a number of outbreaks around the country.

A June poll of 40 large employers conducted by the Pacific Business Group on Health, or PBGH, found that just 6 percent plan to implement on-site testing. Thirty-three percent of respondents said they would not require testing for employees to return to work, while 56 percent had not decided. Cost and privacy issues topped their list of concerns.

“I don’t think that they’re relying on testing as their major strategy until it becomes more user friendly,” said Lauren Vela, PBGH senior director of member value, adding that tests typically cost between $100 and $150 each.