Pandemic lobbying tops K Street agenda, but spending dips

The coronavirus pandemic triggered a whirl of K Street activity during the first half of the year, but nine of the top 10 biggest spenders reported a decrease in their lobbying tabs during the second quarter, indicating a turbulent business environment in the months ahead.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America posted declines in their federal lobbying spending in the second quarter when compared with both this year’s first quarter and the second quarter of 2019, according to new reports filed with Congress this week.

The pandemic has disrupted the K Street economy, as it has the rest of the nation’s businesses, thrusting most lobbyists into an all-virtual workspace and creating volatility as the November elections draw closer.

Facebook, the tech sector’s biggest spender on federal lobbying campaigns, disclosed shelling out less during the second quarter than the first quarter of the year, down to $4.8 million from $5.3 million. Among the 10 biggest lobbying players this year, only Amazon reported an increase, from $4.3 million to $4.4 million, between the first and second quarters.

Some of the top lobbying firms, including Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, reported an increase in the lobbying revenue they earned from their clients during the second quarter, as companies and groups sought help navigating the unprecedented pandemic politics and the upended Washington policy agenda.