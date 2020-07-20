Lobbyists bundle donations to Senate Democrats, Trump Victory

Lobbyist bundlers rounded up $250,000 for the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm during the second quarter of this year, even as many of the party’s candidates run against the corporate interests those K Street denizens represent, new disclosures show.

That sum was a fraction of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s overall fundraising, which topped $20.1 million just in April and May. And it represented a decline from the $1.3 million bundled by lobbyists from January through March, largely before the coronavirus forced many in-person fundraisers into hiatus, disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission show.

But it highlights how even in a pandemic, advocates trying to influence federal policy are working in support of candidates who may someday vote on it, even though the candidates are keeping their distance from corporate PAC money.

Campaigns are only required to disclose bundlers who are registered federal lobbyists, so it’s not possible to track the ebb and flow of other people who gather contributions from groups of donors and pool them together, unless campaigns and committees release them voluntarily.

That prompted a cross section of ideological groups last week to renew their calls on the campaigns of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to disclose everyone who is bundling contributions together for their campaigns. The Biden campaign does not accept donations from lobbyists and has refunded such contributions in the past, but last year — when the candidate still had many competitors for the Democratic nomination — it offered the names late last year of people who had bundled at least $25,000 for the campaign. The campaign has not updated the list since December.