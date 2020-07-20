Supreme Court won’t speed House legal fight in Trump subpoenas

The Supreme Court on Monday declined a House request for a shortcut in the legal push to enforce subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s personal and business financial records before this session of Congress ends Jan. 3.

The Democratic-led House wanted to quickly restart the legal fight in cases about committee subpoenas for Trump records from auditing firm Mazars USA and two banks, Capital One and Deutsche Bank.

To do so, the House asked the justices to immediately issue a judgment in cases the Supreme Court issued opinions on July 9. Those opinions did not resolve the Trump-House dispute over the subpoenas, but instead sent the cases back to lower courts to reexamine.

The House argued that it couldn't restart that lower court action until the judgment is issued Aug. 3. The House sought to advance that because the committees’ “window of opportunity” to litigate and legislate “diminishes by the day.”

“Immediate issuance of this Court’s judgments would accelerate the proceedings in the lower courts so that the Committees may obtain the materials necessary to undertake any needed legislative reforms as quickly as possible to address, among other issues, conflicts of interest that threaten to undermine the Presidency, money-laundering and unsafe lending practices, and foreign interference in U.S. elections and any other ongoing threats to national security arising from President Trump’s foreign financial entanglements,” the House wrote in an application.