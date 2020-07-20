The annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday morning.

“With safety as our top concern, we came to our decision after months of closely monitoring local and federal guidance about preventing the spread of the coronavirus,” the organizers said in a news release. “The health of our fans, players, and volunteers is crucial to our mission.”

Typically held in June, the softball game pits female lawmakers against a team of journalists from the Washington press corps, known as the “Bad News Babes.” The goal is to bond on the field, talk some trash and, most important, raise money for the Young Survival Coalition, a group that helps young adults affected by breast cancer.

Organizers had already announced they would postpone this year’s game and hoped they could reschedule in the fall. Now they acknowledge that won’t happen.

“We look forward to seeing our fans at next year’s game,” said Congressional Women’s Softball Game president Atalie Ebersole, without announcing a firm date for 2021.