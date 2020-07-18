State Delegate Nick Freitas has won the GOP nomination to take on Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia’s 7th District, a battleground that went Democratic in 2018.

Freitas beat five competitors, including fellow delegate and veteran John McGuire, on the third ballot at a party convention, the Richmond Times Dispatch reported. Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman, who lost his party's nomination for another term at a 5th District convention last month, congratulated Freitas on Twitter, saying the Congress needs "strong free market conservatives like him!"

In a field of political newcomers who struggled to raise money during the coronavirus pandemic, Freitas and McGuire benefited from their networks and name recognition as state lawmakers.

Freitas has served in the state legislature since 2016 and ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, narrowly losing the GOP nomination to Corey Stewart.

He was the lead fundraiser in the Republican race, pulling in $1 million, and had $350,000 left on June 28.