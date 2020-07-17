McCarthy: Liability shield shouldn’t be traded for more regulation

Republicans don’t need to agree to worker protection standards they’ve repeatedly rejected in exchange for Democratic support for liability protections in the next coronavirus relief package, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Friday.

The top House Republican’s position sets up a conflict with Democrats, who have been pushing since March for an emergency Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard to strengthen protections for workers during the pandemic. Republicans have successfully prevented it from being included in prior packages.

“That is absolutely essential for us to have to protect our workers, at all times, but an even stronger one at the time of coronavirus,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, noting that Democrats would continue to push for OSHA regulations in the broader aid package that leaders are hoping to reach a deal on in the coming weeks.

House Democrats included the OSHA standard in a $3.5 trillion relief bill they passed in May. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is planning to soon release a GOP alternative totaling somewhere around $1 trillion that is unlikely to include the OSHA standard but will include liability protections for businesses, schools, hospitals and more.

Pelosi has argued that the OSHA standard is the best way to protect businesses because if they ensure their employees follow proper health guidelines they won’t be held liable for anyone contracting the virus.