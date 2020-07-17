Mnuchin gives hints of PPP changes in next COVID-19 relief bill

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hinted Friday at potential changes to a forgivable loan program that’s been a lifeline for small businesses hurt by COVID-19.

Mnuchin told the House Small Business Committee that the next round of coronavirus relief legislation, which the Senate is expected to begin negotiating in earnest next week, should amend the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, to allow the hardest hit companies to apply for a second loan.

Congress created the PPP as part of March’s $2 trillion economic rescue package. The program allows small businesses to apply for forgivable loans to help them cover payroll during the economic slowdown caused by COVID-19. Borrowers who use the money mostly to pay workers won’t need to pay the loans back. The Small Business Administration started accepting applications a week after the law passed, and has since approved nearly 5 million loans worth $518 billion.

That still leaves around $130 billion available for new loans. One of the program's lead architects, Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Chairman Marco Rubio of Florida has said he wants the next coronavirus relief package to repurpose that money for another round of PPP loans. Businesses that have seen larger revenue declines would be allowed to apply for a larger forgivable loan, which could be used more broadly than current PPP loans.

Mnuchin, who was the White House’s lead negotiator for the March law, reiterated his support for those tweaks on Friday.