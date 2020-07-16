State, local coronavirus aid fight may hinge on school funds

Republican lawmakers may be more open to additional funding for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief package — if they can say it was set aside for schools.

Education funding is shaping up to be a big component of the next federal aid package, with both parties saying schools will need more resources for things like personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies if they are going to safely reopen in the next few months.

That bipartisan priority could provide grounds for a truce of sorts in the dispute over aid to state and local governments. Republicans have resisted additional aid, saying they don’t want to bail out states that were poorly managed even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer will make another push for the $1 trillion in state and local aid they want in a news conference with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Democrats have started arguing that much of the $1 trillion will end up being funneled to school systems, which account for a large portion of state and local budgets.