Democrats push to cut federal strings on state election grants

Democrats’ push to eliminate a state match requirement for federal grants meant to help election officials deal with coronavirus-related problems is resonating with state officials of both parties and adding another layer of intrigue to the latest COVID-19 aid talks.

Under the $2.3 trillion economic relief measure signed last month, states are required to put up a 20 percent match for their portion of $400 million appropriated for pandemic-related election security grants. That’s consistent with the match requirement for $425 million set aside for similar election grants in last December’s fiscal 2020 appropriations bill.

The funds were intended to support efforts to upgrade election systems and guard against foreign interference. But with state budgets strained to the breaking point as a result of the economy-wide shutdown spawned by COVID-19, critics say it’s time to waive the state match requirement.

Senate and House Democrats’ $500 billion-plus aid package offered on the Senate floor Thursday — rejected by the GOP — proposed changes to the election grant process including scrapping the 20 percent match, allowing state officials to spend the federal grant without action by state legislatures, and loosening state reporting requirements.

While Republicans blocked the Democrats’ broader bill, it serves as a marker for changes that Democrats would like to see as House and Senate leadership and the White House engage in talks on wider ranging emergency legislation.