Rep. Lori Trahan cleared by House Ethics Committee

The House Ethics Committee has closed an inquiry into Massachusetts Democrat Lori Trahan, over allegations that her campaign accepted contributions in excess of federal limits and failed to make appropriate disclosures. The panel voted unanimously to dismiss the inquiry, and released a full report Thursday.

“The Committee did not find that Representative Trahan acted in violation of House Rules, laws, regulations, or other standards of conduct,” the report states.

The matter began with complaints to the Office of Congressional Ethics about late injections of hundreds of thousands of dollars to Trahan’s primary campaign in 2018, prompting questions about where the funds originated. Trahan went on to narrowly prevail in a crowded 10-person Democratic race; she loaned her campaign $300,000 from a joint checking account she shares with her husband, David, en route to her win.

Federal law places no limit on the amount candidates can contribute to their own campaign accounts. But spouses are bound by the same individual contribution limit — $2,700 during the 2018 cycle — as other donors.