Rep. Steve Watkins not giving up committee posts amid felony charges on voter fraud

Clarified, 6 p.m. | Kansas Republican Rep. Steve Watkins is not planning to resign from his committee assignments after being charged Tuesday with felony voter fraud.

House GOP Conference rules say that any member “indicted for a felony for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed, shall submit his or her resignation from any such committees to the House promptly.” The rules allow for the member to be reinstated to committees on acquittal or if the charges are dismissed or reduced to less than a felony.

Watkins faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor following an investigation into allegations he illegally voted in a Topeka election in 2019; he has denied wrongdoing.

The charges were filed after the Shawnee County district attorney received a charging affidavit from the sheriff’s office. The filing of charges is subject to approval by a judge.