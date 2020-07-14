Trump signs Hong Kong sanctions law, revokes special trade privileges

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday he had signed legislation that establishes a regime for gradually sanctioning foreign banks if they continue to indirectly support Chinese officials’ crackdown on Hong Kong.

In a Rose Garden press conference, the president also announced he had signed an executive order that would revoke the special trade privileges the United States has maintained since 1992 toward the former British colony, which helped Hong Kong rise to become one of the biggest financial hubs in the world.

“Today, I also signed an executive order ending U.S. preferential treatment for Hong Kong,” Trump said. “Hong Kong will now be treated the same as mainland China. No special privileges, no special economic treatment, and no export of sensitive technologies.”

Hong Kong is the United States’ 15th-largest export market. Last year, the United States had a $26.1 billion trade goods surplus with Hong Kong

The legislation signed by Trump requires the sanctioning of Chinese officials deemed to have violated human rights in Hong Kong. The measure further orders gradually stronger and stronger sanctions on foreign banks that opt to continue to do significant business with Chinese officials who have been sanctioned because of their repressive actions toward Hong Kong.