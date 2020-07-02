Congress clears sanctions bill to punish China over Hong Kong

The measure was originally developed by Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., and Van Hollen, D-Md., and passed out of the Senate last week. However, concerns that the bill would impact revenue and thus should originate in the House led to the decision to pass the House legislation after it was amended to include technical fixes sought by the Treasury Department and previously agreed to by the Senate.

“I just think it is very, very important that we be on the side of people who are calling out for their own freedom,” Toomey told reporters. “I am very, very grateful that we were able to get this done. I am very confident that the president is going to sign it into law. It puts us on the right side of this very important battle.”

Toomey and Van Hollen are confident that President Donald Trump will sign the bill because lawmakers in both chambers were unanimous in their support of the measure. Trump has done little to criticize Chinese President Xi Jinping’s increasingly rough and unyielding treatment of the onetime British colony.

Trump reluctant to act

Congress late last year passed a measure that would authorize the president to sanction Chinese officials involved in oppressing Hong Kong. Since then, the Trump administration has done little with its new authorities, though Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced last week visa bans on any Chinese Communist Party officials deemed complicit in the crackdown on Hong Kong.

The administration earlier this week announced it was ending exports of defense equipment and other sensitive technology to Hong Kong. While defense exports comprise a sliver of commerce between the United States and Hong Kong, Pompeo has left the door open to more significant curtailments of the Asian financial hub’s special trade privileges. Pompeo on Wednesday did not offer a timeline for stricter economic penalties against Hong Kong and Beijing.