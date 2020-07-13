Julian Castro plans to get out the immigrant vote in 2020

These individuals have been working hard to achieve citizenship. They deserve that opportunity to become citizens. And it's in the national interest that they become fully engaged and fully a part of our democracy, including by having the opportunity to get registered and cast the ballot.

One of the reasons that I'm so excited to partner with Voto Latino to help register new voters for 2020 is because Voto Latino has been so focused on registering voters digitally. So we do have efforts that seek to combat what I think the Trump administration is doing, which is by cutting off the ceremonies, not only creating a backlog where people are not able to become citizens, but where people don't get registered to vote, because folks are not there in person to help register them. One way around that is the kind of work Voto Latino is doing.

But they need to first become citizens. So we should ensure that they get the opportunity to become full U.S. citizens, and that that's done regardless of the coronavirus, because it can be done. This administration should get it done.

Q: Since your run for president, the debate around policing has really amped up. I'm wondering how you think it plays into the conversation around immigration. What role does policing, sentencing, incarceration play in deportations, or in the ability of people to obtain citizenship more generally?

Castro: They are very interconnected, both in terms of what underlies our immigration detention system and our prison system, which is the over-policing of Black and brown communities; the devaluation of Black and brown lives, a profit motive that too often drives greater imprisonment or detention; a pipeline to prison or detention that is created by over-policing different communities. So they have a lot in common. And also some of the solutions to this, they share: Getting rid of for-profit prisons and detention centers; getting local police out of the business and doing the work of federal immigration officials; changing use of force and disciplinary policy and transparency and accountability among law enforcement, whether that is ICE or local police.