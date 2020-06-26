USCIS official: ‘Every office’ would be hit by agency furloughs

A $1.2 billion cash infusion sought by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services would largely be used to pay employees and avoid furloughs that would affect the entire agency, a top official said.

“There is not one directorate, one operational directorate, that is taking a larger hit than another,” Joseph Edlow, deputy director for policy at USCIS, told CQ Roll Call. “Every directorate, every office is going to be affected by this.”

Agency officials are pressing lawmakers on the House and Senate Appropriations Committees and elsewhere to provide the onetime emergency appropriation they say is needed to avoid the furlough of 13,400 employees, or more than two-thirds of the almost 20,000-strong USCIS workforce. The cash infusion would replace fees on immigration-related applications and petitions that have fallen 50 percent since March due to the pandemic and economic lockdown, officials said.

Based on an internal USCIS document, the $1.2 billion request breaks down into $571.2 million to support operations in fiscal 2020, which ends Sept. 30, and $650 million in carryover funds to ensure that sufficient resources are available at the start of the next fiscal year.