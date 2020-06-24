More than 13,000 Homeland Security employees who oversee the nation’s citizenship and visa process will be getting furlough notices this week unless Congress comes through with the emergency funding sought by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, according to the union representing the workers.

The USCIS formally notified the American Federation of Government Employees that nearly 70 percent of the agency’s employees could face extended furloughs starting as early as Aug. 3 unless Congress provides $1.2 billion in emergency funding, a union official said.

“It is not in the best interest of the American people to allow such a failure — which would have a substantial impact on millions of legal immigrants, permanent residents and US citizens and would be detrimental to American businesses, educational institutions, the economy and our law enforcement and health care systems,” said Michael Knowles, president of AFGE Local 1924, which represents about 2,500 USCIS employees in the Washington, D.C., area.

Government rules require advance notice of any furlough expected to last more than 30 days, the union said.

USCIS, which is largely funded by application fees, has nearly 20,000 federal employees overall, not including contractors. USCIS confirmed in a statement that without additional appropriations from Congress, the agency “will need to administratively furlough approximately 13,400 employees.”