Domino effect: Washington football team’s name, statues in DC, in Capitol, face removal

The nation’s recent reckoning with racial injustice is prompting movement on long-intractable symbols spanning the gamut from Washington’s multi-billion dollar football team to statues abutting the White House and within the Capitol.

As word came Monday that Washington’s NFL franchise has played its final season with a name long considered a slur against Native Americans — that could also mean it is one step closer to bringing the team back to the District, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton says.

Owner Daniel Snyder has resisted the name change for years, but announced Monday the football club would change its name to something TBD.

Norton — a vocal critic of the name — praised the decision, which Snyder made after recent weeks of intense corporate pressure.