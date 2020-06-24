Does Congress have the leverage to force a name change for Washington’s football team?

Washington’s football team is still named what it’s named, and some members of Congress are trying to change that … again.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing and the racial justice movement it sparked, a reckoning has come. Institutions are publicly grappling with how to handle their portraits, flags and statues honoring men or causes no longer considered worth honoring.

At first glance, that includes the Redskins, an NFL franchise that has vehemently opposed calls to change its name, an offensive slur against Native Americans.

A monument came down last week that had memorialized franchise founder George Preston Marshall, a notorious racist who resisted integration until his team was the last holdout in the league.

But the team had nothing to do with its removal. Workers toppled the monument at the direction of Events DC, which now owns and operates RFK Stadium, where the team played for years. “This symbol of a person who didn’t believe all men and women were created equal and who actually worked against integration is counter to all that we as people, a city, and nation represent,” Events DC said in a statement.