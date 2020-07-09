Demand Progress, often joined by other advocacy groups, sent four letters to the Democratic Caucus over the past two years requesting that the caucus rules be posted online. The organization advocates for progressive policies on civil liberties, civil rights and government reform.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries responded to the second letter on Feb. 7, 2019, thanking the groups for their request. “We believe in transparency and accountability, and in that spirit, the issue will be presented to the caucus for consideration in short order,” the New York Democrat wrote, according to Demand Progress.

The group had been planning to send a fifth letter on Monday complaining that the rules still had not been published before the caucus did so on Thursday.

“We are pleased that House Democrats have published their caucus rules, a request we made more than 500 days ago,” Daniel Schuman, policy director at Demand Progress, said in a statement. “The House of Representatives is a majoritarian institution, so the rules that govern House Democrats are the rules that control what House Democrats do and who is empowered to make those decisions; we believe those rules should be available to the public for the sake of transparency and public accountability.”

The caucus had been working to publicize the rules but first had to update a number of items to ensure that the style and language used throughout the rules were consistent and accurate.