House Democrats adopt caucus rule to encourage diverse hiring

House Democrats on Monday adopted a new caucus rule to encourage diverse hiring — a moment of self-reflection as the nation confronts racial inequities.

The caucus diversity rule, adopted during Democrats’ regular Monday conference call, says that congressional offices should “to the extent practicable” work with the House Diversity and Inclusion Office, congressional staff associations and outside

stakeholder groups to identify and interview diverse applicants for staff vacancies.

The Diversity and Inclusion Office was created under the broader House rules package Democrats adopted upon taking the majority at the start of the 116th Congress last January. But it was more than a year later that Speaker Nancy Pelosi named someone to lead the office.

Pelosi announced in March that Kemba Hendrix, who had been serving as director of the House Democratic Diversity Initiative, would serve as director of the new House office, which is meant to help both Democratic and Republican congressional offices improve the recruitment, retention and development of a diverse workforce.

Democrats have long talked about adopting internal caucus rules to further improve diversity among staff. The national reckoning over racial inequalities seemed to put the issue back on the front burner.