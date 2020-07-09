The Census Bureau has promised to reveal more about the roles of its two new political appointees amid concerns the pair may interfere in how the agency conducts day-to-day operations of its 2020 count, following growing calls for more details from trade groups, its network of partners and even its internal watchdog.

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced last month that the agency’s new deputy director for policy, Nathaniel Cogley, and his adviser, Adam Korzeniewski, would “help the Census Bureau achieve a complete and accurate 2020 Census and study future improvements.” But the agency has said little about their roles since then.

Earlier this week, however, the agency’s watchdog asked the Census Bureau to provide details. The Commerce Department’s inspector general on Tuesday asked for a description of their duties, their ethics disclosure forms and documents about their hiring by July 20.

Census Bureau spokesman Michael Cook said the agency would address Cogley’s and Korzeniewski’s positions in a response to the IG letter.

In a call with reporters Wednesday about ramping up 2020 census operations, the agency’s associate director, Al Fontenot, said the pair were not part of the planning conversations for the “soft launch” of door-knocking operations that will start later this month — or the conversations about upcoming operations.