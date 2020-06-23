Census Bureau riles Democrats with pair of new political appointees

The Trump administration added two political appointees to the Census Bureau in newly created positions Tuesday, increasing concerns among census experts and Democrats that the largely apolitical data agency may be tipping to Republican advantage.

The Census Bureau announced that Nathaniel Cogley, an assistant professor of political science at Tarleton State University in Texas, would serve as the agency’s deputy director for policy. It said Adam Korzeniewski would work as an adviser.

Former Census Bureau Director Kenneth Prewitt said the unexpected additions “quite seriously disturbed” him. He said it raised concerns over how the agency may conduct the remainder of the 2020 census, which already is dealing with unprecedented schedule disruptions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not only unprecedented, but it is a potential disaster if they try and affect what the Census Bureau is trying to implement in the next two or three months,” he said.

Prewitt pointed out that there now are only a handful of political appointees at the Census Bureau, and Tuesday’s additions basically doubles them.