President Donald Trump’s apparent proposal that future coronavirus aid for schools be tied to students, rather than school districts, has drawn rebukes from key Democrats.

“He wants to increase funding in CARES four for education, but he’s looking at potentially redirecting that to make sure it goes to the student, and it is most likely tied to the student and not to a district where schools are closed,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at the White House on Wednesday.

“CARES four” refers to the expended next assistance package as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the country.

“He wants them to reopen altogether. He wants students to be welcomed back to these schools,” McEnany said.

The Trump administration has made no secret of wanting to pressure schools to be open for students this fall, but McEnany’s comments point to another potential objective.