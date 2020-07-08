CDC to revise school reopening guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release updated guidelines for reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice President Mike Pence announced Wednesday, after President Donald Trump said he disagreed with guidance from his own administration for doing so.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Trump threatened to cut off federal funding for schools if they do not open this fall and said he disagreed with the CDC’s “very tough & expensive guidelines.”

Speaking alongside the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Pence said he’d spoken with Trump about the issue and the administration hoped to partner with school districts to work toward returning students to the classroom.

“We don’t want the guidance from CDC to be a reason why schools don’t open,” he said. “We want to partner with states, with local education officials, with governors, with local health officials, to find a way to meet their needs to open up.”

“I think the president’s statement this morning was simply reflective of that desire,” Pence added.