The Supreme Court will decide whether the House Judiciary Committee can get the normally secret grand jury materials from the special counsel Russia probe — all but assuring that the information won’t be released ahead of this year’s election in November.

The justices announced Thursday that they had agreed to hear the Justice Department’s appeal in a one-line statement, with no noted dissent and no reasons for the move.

[Supreme Court could reshape congressional subpoena power in Trump case]

The Supreme Court in May temporarily blocked a lower court order for the Justice Department to turn over to the committee the materials from former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

That 22-month investigation also looked at whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice by trying to interfere with the investigation.