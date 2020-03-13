House gets new chance at court challenge of Trump’s wall construction, McGahn subpoena

The House will get new chances to press congressional authority next month in two of the biggest lawsuits against the Trump administration — efforts to enforce a subpoena against former White House Counsel Don McGahn and stop the construction of a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico.

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Friday agreed to hear oral arguments on both separation-of-powers cases on April 28. The focus will be on whether the House has the legal right to bring each of the suits in the first place.

The decision to rehear the McGahn case gives new life to the House Judiciary Committee's lawsuit to have him testify about episodes from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and President Donald Trump’s moves to try to stymie that investigation.

It vacates a Feb. 28 decision from a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit that threw out the committee’s lawsuit.