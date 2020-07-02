Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy has spent more than $5,500 from his campaign fund since 2014 on membership dues to the Penn Club of New York City, an elite private club more than 1,000 miles from the Republican’s hometown of Baton Rouge, disclosures with the Federal Election Commission show.

Cassidy has also disclosed spending another $650 in campaign funds on membership fees closer to home at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City in Louisiana, a social club founded by businessmen in the oil industry. The club offers fine dining, events and drinks.

But FEC rules say membership dues for country clubs, health clubs or “other nonpolitical organizations” are considered personal uses that cannot be paid from campaign accounts “unless the payments are made in connection with a specific fundraising event that takes place on the organization’s premises.”

Cassidy campaign spokesman Ty Bofferding denied any wrongdoing in an emailed statement: “The Senator uses the Penn Club for campaign events and we believe everything was done appropriately.”

Although the FEC allows members to use campaign cash for particular campaign fundraising events on the grounds of a social club, that does not include membership dues for access to such a club. Cassidy’s campaign did not address this distinction, nor did it have a comment regarding the Petroleum Club of Morgan City dues. When pressed about the difference between using campaign funds for campaign events at the clubs versus membership dues, Bofferding referred to his previous statement.