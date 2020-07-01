Republicans push back on Democrats’ DC statehood bill

Republican senators came out swinging Wednesday against a bill passed in the House last week that would make the District of Columbia the 51st state.

“From a South Carolina point of view, this is a very bad deal,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. told reporters.

Republicans and Democrats held dueling news events Wednesday on the bill, which would give the district two senators and one House representative with full voting rights, along with other authorities.

Republicans accused Democrats of trying to grow their influence in the Senate, while Democrats said giving the District’s population of more than 700,000 their own voting members in Congress is their right as Americans.