Milestone House vote on DC statehood is where it likely ends … for now

A House vote Friday on a bill to admit the District of Columbia as the 51st state will be the first time a D.C. statehood bill has passed either chamber of Congress. It’s also expected to be the bill’s last stop, at least until next year.

The vote, expected to pass with all Democrats in favor, has little chance of making it to the floor in the GOP-controlled Senate. Friday’s vote does mark a milestone for many who have spent years fighting for D.C. statehood, and if Democrats keep their focus, it might one day become reality if the party controls both chambers of Congress and the White House.

“My service in the Congress has been dedicated to achieving equality for the people I represent, which only statehood can provide,” said Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton, who was first elected in 1990 as the District’s nonvoting delegate and has served in that capacity ever since.