EPA sets date to end reduced enforcement; Democrats are unmoved

House Democrats say the EPA’s agreement to end its controversial decision to relax enforcement of air and water pollution regulations during the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t absolve the agency of other transgressions. The agency said in a memo to lawmakers it will end its modified enforcement policy on Aug. 31.

Still, House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., and Appropriations Interior-Environment Chairwoman Betty McCollum, D-Minn., applauded the decision, but vowed to keep probing the agency, which they said has withheld from Congress information on the impact of its enforcement policy.

The EPA in March said that it wouldn’t penalize companies that fail to meet water and air pollution limits during the coronavirus pandemic. The relaxed policy would allow companies to determine if they could follow federal reporting requirements on air and water pollution.

That decision was widely criticized by environmental groups worried that industry would retreat from compliance while the country was in the midst of a deadly respiratory pandemic that disproportionately impacts people with long-term exposure to harmful emissions and those with preexisting pulmonary problems.

