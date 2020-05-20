EPA’s Wheeler defends pandemic moves as Markey demands apology

A Democratic senator demanded that EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler apologize for regulatory actions and rollbacks in recent weeks that the lawmaker said make the coronavirus pandemic worse, especially for low-income and communities of color.

Wheeler was appearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee Wednesday, where he touted the administration’s deregulatory actions and defended a decision to ease clean water and clean air enforcement during the public health crisis.

The EPA’s decision in April to not penalize companies that fail to meet clean air and water pollution standards prompted backlash from public health advocates, Democrats and a lawsuit from nine state attorneys general who describe it as a “broad, open-ended policy.”

A newly bearded Wheeler appeared in person at the committee’s Capitol Hill hearing room. Still, most committee members joined through often-choppy remote connections to reduce crowding and minimize the risk of coronavirus spread.

He touted what he described as an “impressive” list of more than 60 deregulatory actions the agency has taken under President Donald Trump, including since March, such as writing less-stringent vehicle emissions standards, finalizing the rollback of the Waters of the United States rule and not updating national air quality standards.