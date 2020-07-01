Engel loss would trigger battle for Foreign Affairs gavel

With longtime House Democrat Eliot L. Engel trailing badly in the ballot counting in his primary race for New York's 16th District, a real competition could break out to succeed him as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Assuming that Democrats hold the House in November, as appears likely, Engel’s successor to lead the panel wouldn’t be formally named until January. But the behind-the-scenes jockeying already has begun.

Multiple factors are at play in choosing Eliot’s successor, including seniority, degree of involvement in committee work, personal popularity within the broader Democratic caucus, diversity and stands on individual foreign policy issues.

Rep. Brad Sherman of California has the most seniority on the committee and is expected to pursue the gavel after years of active work on the panel, particularly on nuclear policy issues. But he deferred for now while the votes are still being counted in New York.

“Eliot is a good friend,” Sherman said in an interview. “I was very supportive of his efforts to be reelected. I’m in touch with him and I believe in counting all of the ballots.”