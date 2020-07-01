Democrats on the verge of their own tea party problem

For years, Democrats mocked the tea party movement and enjoyed watching it dethrone Republican incumbents in primaries and control the GOP with fear. A decade later, the Democratic Party is headed down the same path, as progressive candidates flex their muscles and feel more emboldened than ever.

It might seem odd, considering the vast majority of incumbents are still getting renominated and Joe Biden is well positioned to be elected president. But that won’t stem a civil war.

Remember, the tea party rose to power as Republicans were simultaneously united against President Barack Obama in general elections and fighting each other in primaries. A similar dynamic is happening with Democrats. They’re nearly universally opposed to President Donald Trump while also fighting over the ideological direction of the party.

Even before Trump’s election, there were rumblings of anti-establishment sentiment in the Democratic ranks. Bernie Sanders’ insurgent challenge to Hillary Clinton foreshadowed competitive primaries to come, and subsequent races have shattered most of the remaining barriers (and excuses) for potential progressive challengers.

Worried about taking on a member of leadership? Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York took care of that with her 2018 primary victory over Rep. Joseph Crowley when he was the fourth-highest-ranking Democrat in the House.