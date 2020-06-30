Interns: How’s your summer going?

If you think Capitol Hill has been desolate this summer, try talking to the interns who never made it there.

“It was kind of a bummer,” Matthew Mittelstaedt says. He’s an economics major at the University of Dayton with an eye on law school. For the rising senior, a summer in Washington looked like a bouncy springboard into his post-grad career.

That was until mid-March, when things changed. His school’s program, DC Flyers, got grounded due to the uncertainty of the pandemic.

He thought about forging ahead on his own, without all the perks of his program, like housing and a stipend of up to $3,000 for basic needs (including dry cleaning). But ultimately the choice wasn’t his to make. A couple months later, before he could pack his bags, he got the final word from the office of Rob Portman, his would-be boss. The Republican senator will have an intern-free summer, “out of concern for the health and safety of staff and interns,” communications director Emily Benavides later explained in an email to Heard on the Hill.

Now Mittelstaedt, like pretty much everyone right now, is letting go of the summer he planned and coming to terms with another one. For the 21-year-old, that means “odd jobs” — campaign work for another Ohio lawmaker (Rep. Steve Chabot), “handy work” and an “unprecedented” amount of time with family.