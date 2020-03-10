Intern shortage looms for Congress as California school suspends program

The University of California Washington Program (UCDC) is calling off its upcoming spring quarter, effective March 20, amid growing fears of the coronavirus epidemic. Many of the program’s more than 200 students intern on Capitol Hill for members of California’s congressional delegation.

“Semester students will need to make plans to return to California no later than March 20,” UCDC Executive Director Helen Shapiro said in a letter to students posted on the program’s website. “And sadly, we must cancel the spring term.”

California Rep. Eric Swalwell, a former intern, called the decision “heartbreaking,” and said his office will try to work with any affected students back in his district to “salvage the experience,” as much he can.

“It’s a big deal to get hired as an intern on the Hill. For a lot of people, especially those who, frankly, don’t have connections to anyone important, they worked hard to get an internship like this, [which] is a foot in the door,” the Democrat said. Swalwell added that he has not been in touch with anyone from the program but has been working closely with his intern coordinator.

UCDC isn’t the only program recalling its interns. The Notre Dame Washington Program, which shares buildings and classes with UCDC, informed students Tuesday morning that they “should return to their home campus immediately,” according to Shapiro. Other schools, including UC Berkeley and UC San Diego, are moving their classes online and asking students not to return from spring break.