Defense bill would give Pentagon power over Energy’s nuclear arms budget

Tucked deeply inside the Senate’s defense authorization bill is a provision that experts say would give nuclear weapons advocates extraordinary new power to influence the president’s budget every year.

A behind-the-scenes argument among senators over the proposal’s huge budgetary ramifications is now starting to trickle out onto the Senate floor as the chamber debates the $731.3 billion National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, this week. A bipartisan group of senators is looking to excise or at least alter the Senate Armed Services Committee’s provision.

“This is a big change,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said on the floor Monday. “This is a total jam, neutering the Department of Energy on almost half its budget."

The provision would give certain Pentagon officials authority to set the size and makeup of the annual National Nuclear Security Administration atomic arms budget before the Energy secretary sends it to the White House.